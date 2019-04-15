Bengal: Once a seat of VK Krishna Menon, Medinipur went to the TMC in 2014

Kolkata, April 15: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Constituency: MEDINIPUR

Date of election: May 12 (Phase 6)

The Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency is located in West Midnapore district and comprises the following segments, one of which is from East Midnapore: Egra, Dantan, Kharagpur, Keshiary (ST), Kharagpur Sadar, Narayangarh, Kharagpur and Medinipur.

What happened in 2014:

The TMC veteran actor candidate Sandhya Roy won the seat in 2014, defeating the sitting MP Pabodh Panda of the CPI by 1.84 lakh votes. The BJP's Prabhakar Tiwari came third with 1.8 lakh votes and the Congress's Bimal Kumar Raj 48.8k votes.

Total electors in Medinipur constituency in 2014 were 14.92 lakh.

Vote share:

The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 46.04 per cent while the Left got 31.36 per cent. The BJP got 14.28 per cent vote share and the Congress 3.88 per cent.

History of Medinipur constituency results: TMC ended CPI's long run in 2014

Medinipur is quite a high-profile seat in West Bengal. Once, former defence minister VK Krishna Menon had won from this and later, CPI stalwart CPI won from here for five consecutive terms. In 2014, the TMC ended the CPI's 34-year run in the seat when Roy defeated Panda.

Candidates contesting from Medinipur in 2019:

TMC: Manas Bhunia;

Left: Biplab Bhatt;

BJP: Dilip Ghosh;

Congress: Sambhunath Chatterjee