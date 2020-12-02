YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal minister becomes first volunteer to take 'Covaxin' in phase III trial in Kolkata

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 02: West Bengal Urban development minister Firhad Hakim became the first volunteer to take a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in the Phase III trial here on Wednesday.

    Bengal minister becomes first volunteer to take Covaxin in phase III trial in Kolkata

    The Phase-III regulatory trial of Covaxin started at the city-based ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED). "I feel I am quite lucky to be part of the trial. I am absolutely okay after taking the shot. I do not care even if I die while undertaking this trial," the 62-year-old minister told reporters.

    UK approves Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccine, rollout in days

    Hakim said that he will be very happy if his contribution helps in the research for the vaccine. Hakim went through necessary check-ups to find out whether he was having any comorbidity.

    Earlier in the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the Phase III regulatory trial of Covaxin at the institute. At least 1,000 volunteers will be administered the Covaxin vaccine in the Phase III trial here.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X