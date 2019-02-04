West Bengal bridegroom arrives at his wedding on road roller

Kolkata, Feb 4: Nowadays, people are always in the hunt of something unique. Be it their marriage or birthday, efforts are always on to make the experience unique in the eyes of the world. Recently, a man from Kolkata decided to do something similar on his marriage and it was indeed unique.

Arka Patra from Krishnagar in Nadia district of West Bengal decided to arrive at his wedding - not in a vintage car or horse - but rather on a decorated road roller, making all other ideas fall 'flat'. His became a name discussed countrywide after a video of his special arrival went online.

"I wanted to make my wedding ceremony memorable and unique. I could take a vintage car, but that would not be new. I have also heard someone went to marry in an earth mover. But, I did not know of anyone going to marry in a road roller, so I decided on it," Arka, son of a goldsmith, was quoted as saying by PTI.

The idea was discussed much before D-Day and his bride Arundhati Tarafdar had no objection to it.

Thirty-year-old Arka, who eyed to make his marriage an environment-friendly affair, also decided against playing loudspeaker on the occasion and picked a flutist instead who would move around while playing his instrument.