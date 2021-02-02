Bengal-Maharashtra fake currency racket: NIA arrests key accused

New Delhi, Feb 02: The National Investigation Agency has arrested an absconding accused, Mohammad Shadab Khan in connection with a fake currency case.

The case was originally registered in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra following the seizure of 239 fake currency notes of the Rs 2,000 denomination with a face value of Rs 4,78,000. The notes were seized from the possession of Rehan Abbas, Safad Mukthar, Ani Iqlakh Shaikh, Kishor Namdeo Phular, and Rohit Singh.

All are residents of Bandra. During the probe, three more accused persons namely Samir Kalicharan, Sabir Ali and Abdul Kader were arrested.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against 8 persons before the Special Court in Mumbai. The NIA said that the Khan, was the key player in the smuggling racket as he was responsible for taking delivery of the fake currency notes at Malda, West Bengal from Samir Mondal and then bringing it to Mumbai for the purpose of circulation of various parts in the country. The NIA said that further investigation is and the probe is also focusing on the fake currency traffickers in Bangladesh.