Bengal: Kolkata Uttar is a TMC stronghold where BJP gave a close fight in 2014

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, April 17: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Constituency: KOLKATA UTTAR

Date of election: May 19 (Phase 7)

The Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency is located in northern part of Kolkata and comprises the following segments: Chowranghee, Entally, Beleghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Maniktala and Kashipur Belgachhia.

What happened in 2014:

TMC's Sudip Banyopadhyay, a former Union minister, won the seat defeating his nearest candidate Rahul Sinha of the BJP by 96k votes (3.43 lakh to 2.47 lakh). The CPI(M)'s Rupa Bagchi finished third with 1.96 lakh votes and the Congress's Somendra Nath Mitra ended up fourth with 1.3 lakh votes.

Total electors in Kolkata Uttar constituency in 2014 were 14.16 lakh.

Vote share:

The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 36 per cent while the BJP got around 26 per cent. The CPI(M) received 20.50 per cent vote share and the Congress ended up with 13.68 per cent.

History of Kolkata Uttar constituency results: TMC has won it both times after it came into existence

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, earlier an MP from the now-defunct Kolkata North West constituency, won the seat in 2009 when it came into existence after delimitation. He defeated the CPI(M)'s Mohammed Salim that year. In 2014, he retained the seat and is eyeing a hat-trick this year.

Candidates contesting from Kolkata Uttar in 2019:

TMC: Sudip Bandyopadhyay;

Left: Kaninika Bose Ghosh;

BJP: Rahul Sinha;

Congress: Syed Shahid Imam