‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee deplores Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, Jan 13: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday deplored state BJP president Dilip Ghosh's comment that "anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states", asserting the state police will not resort to firing on agitators.

Reacting to Ghosh's controversial remark, her party colleague Anubrata Mondal in an angry reponse said he (Ghosh) should be shot dead by the central government for the same offence.

Banerjee, without naming Ghosh, said it does not become of a political leader to call for firing on the people. "There will not be any firing in Bengal," Banerjee asserted, while castigating the state BJP chief for his remarks that BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka shot these people like dogs.

"Many of you (BJP leaders) want there should be firing (by the police on agitators) in Bengal and this is the reason you are doing the drama," she said.

'Mamata meeting Modi desperate attempt to split anti-TMC votes in Bengal'

The chief minister said if anything untoward happens, it will be the responsibility of those instigating such incidents. Mondal, the TMC district chief of Birbhum, said "It is Dilip Ghosh who should be shot dead.If anyone has destroyed government property first, then it is he," he told newspersons at Birbhum district. "The central government should shoot Dilip Ghosh dead," the TMC leader known for making off-the-cuff remarks, said.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, was more restrained in reacting to Ghosh's controversial remarks. "Although Ghosh correctly characterised his party, his own MP refuting his stance publicly raises serious doubts over his credibility to lead BJP in Bengal.

"Dilip Babu please let us ALL know if your statements are to be seen as personal opinion or views of your party," the Lok Sabha MP and nephew of the chief minister, said in a social media message.

Ghosh, who is also saffron party's Lok Sabha member from Medinipur constituency in Bengal, kicked up a row with his remark while addressing a public meeting in Nadia district on Sunday.

Ghosh slammed Banerjee "for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge" on those destroying public property during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in the state in December.

"Didi's police didn't take action against those who destroyed public property as they are her voters.Our governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka shot these people like dogs," Ghosh had said.

Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo termed Ghosh's comments as "irresponsible".

"BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a DIlipGhosh may hv saidIt is a figment of his imagination & BJP Govts in UP, Assam hv NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoeverVery irresponsible of DilipDa to hv said what he had," Supriyo said in a tweet.