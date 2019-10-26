Bengal in favour of abolishing no detention policy for classes 5 to 10

  • search
    New Delhi, Oct 26: Close on the heels of announcing the reintroduction of the 'pass-fail' system in classes 5 and 8, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the state government is also in favour of abolishing the 'no detention' policy for classes 5 to 10.

    Chatterjee said since the HRD ministry had recommended introducing the 'pass-fail' system only in classes 5 and 8, the West Bengal government decided to abolish the 'no detention' policy only in these two classes for now.

    West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee
    "It is better to ensure pass-fail is brought back in classes 5 and 8 at present. We cannot exceed the brief of the Centre by implementing the same from classes 5 to 10...," he told reporters here.

    Abolishing the no-detention policy, the West Bengal government had on Thursday decided to bring back the 'pass-fail' system in classes 5 and 8 from the next academic session.

    Students will have to take exams for promotion to classes 6 and 9, the minister said.

    He said those who do not succeed in getting promoted will be given special coaching and the scope to sit for exams for the second time after two months.

    The 'no-detention' policy till class 8 had been adopted by the West Bengal government in 2010 amid protests from a section of teachers, who felt that it would produce poor quality students.

