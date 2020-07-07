Bengal govt mulls 14-day complete lockdown in North 24 Parganas district

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, July 07: Amid surge in coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government is mulling to impose complete lockdown in North 24 Parganas district. Movement in Malda and 24 Parganas will be restricted with only one-window shops operating with social distancing norms and use of masks.

The move comes after a proposal came from the North 24 Parganas district administration for a fresh containment plan.

Bidhannagar, Barasat, Basirhat, Barrackpore and Bongaon municipal areas are likely to come under the lockdown in the district.

As per the order, all shops will remain shut during this period, except those selling essential items.

Bengal govt extends free ration under state scheme till June 2021

Emergency services like pharmacies have also been excluded from the shutdown.

State-run buses after leaving the Gour Kanya terminal will stop only at a single point in any of these two towns, while private vehicles will not be allowed on the roads.

Cycle-rickshaws and e-rickshaws will also be not available unless for medical emergencies.

Malda, the home to lakhs of migrant workers from West Bengal, has so far reported 859 cases. Of them, 331 are currently undergoing treatment while 524 people have been discharged after recovery. Four deaths have been reported from the district, which is on the India-Bangladesh border.