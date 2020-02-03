  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal govt identifies 8 passengers travelled with Kerala Coronavirus affected student

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Fe 03: West Bengal government has identified eight passengers who travelled with the Kerala students down with coronavirus after the centre on Sunday issued a new travel advisory that anyone with travel history of China since January 15 can be quarantined.

    According to a senior official, on Sunday, the West Bengal Health Department had traced eight passengers who had travelled in the same flight in which the coronavirus-affected Kerala student returned to India. The flight landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on January 23.

    Bengal govt identifies 8 passengers travelled with Kerala Coronavirus affected student
    File photo

    As per the report, these eight passengers were seated in the two rows in front and back of the Kerala resident's seat.

    2019 nCov in India: Second positive case of coronavirus reported in Kerala, patient closely monitore

    However, the two passengers, who had landed in Kolkata were identified as residents of Asansol and Odisha.

      NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 3rd, 2020

      West Bengal Director of Health Services Ajay Kumar Chakraborty said that the other six passengers were also identified on Sunday.

      Besides this, it was also confirmed that three passengers travelled in that flight, sitting either in the front or the back four seats of the virus affected-Kerala resident were identified as Chinese nationals.

      On Sunday, the centre's decision of issuing a new travel advisory was taken at a high-level review meeting held by the Cabinet Secretary on the preparedness to deal with novel coronavirus which has now spread to 25 countries.

      Suspected coronavirus patient at AIIMS Rishikesh tests negative

      According to PTI, on Sunday, a total number of 58,658 passengers from 445 flights have been screened for nCoV symptom.

      And a total of 142 symptomatic travellers have been identified by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and have been referred to the isolation facilities.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus kerala west bengal government

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X