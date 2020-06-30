  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal govt extends free ration under state scheme till June 2021

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 30: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that the state government will be extending Centre's free ration for poor under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana till June 2021.

    Speaking to media, Mamata said,''I am extending free ration for poor till June 2021.''

    Bengal govt extends free ration under state scheme till June 2021
    Representational Image

    Mamata's announcement came after Prime Minister Narendra's Modi address to nation.

    PM Modi announces free rations till November; 80 crore people to benefit

    Modi's address focussed mainly on the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana and announced that Centre's 'free food grains for poor' scheme be extended till the end of November.

    Free ration will be given to over 800 million people, he said. The extension of the scheme to cost over ₹90 thousand crore, he added. This will then amount to a total of ₹1.5 lakh crore of government's expenditure since the lockdown began three months back, Modi said.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue