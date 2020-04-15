  • search
    Bengal governor wants central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row

    Kolkata, Apr 15: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday alleged the police and the Mamata Banerjee government had failed to effect "100 per cent" social distancing during the ongoing lockdown.

    Taking to Twitter, he posted "Lockdown protocol has to be thoroughly implemented to ward off #coronavirus. Police and administration @MamataOfficial failing to effect 100% #SocialDistancing or curbing religious congregations be shown door."

    "Lockdown must succeed-examine central para forces requisitioning!" he added in another tweet.

    Ever since being appointed governor of West Bengal in July last year, Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee dispensation over a host of issues.

    Governor's warnings came after the Union home ministry issued an advisory to the Mamata Banerjee government over violations of the lockdown in some minority-dominated areas of Kolkata and Murshidabad, where hundreds of people congregated at a mosque last Friday.

