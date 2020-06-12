Bengal Governor seeks report after video of alleged COVID-19 victims goes viral

  • search
    West Bengal, June 12: West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar has sought a report after a video showing bodies of allege COVID-19 victims being loaded into a can by the city's civic body for cremation went viral.

    The video also showed protests by locals at Garia where the incident took place. The West Bengal health department and the city police said that the video was fake. The bodies were unclaimed ones from a hospital morgue, it was also claimed.

    West Bengal is the only state where political violence is propagated: Amit Shah

    The video showed personnel of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation loading decomposed bodies into a van allegedly outside the Garia crematorium. The protesters said that this was irresponsible on the part of the authorities at a time when the number of cases were rising.

    The West Bengal Health Department has informed that the dead bodies were not of COVID patients, but were unclaimed/ unidentified bodies from Hospital Morgue. Legal action is being taken against persons spreading #FakeNews", the Kolkata police said.

    Friday, June 12, 2020, 10:22 [IST]
