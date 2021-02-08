What is the problem if state Budget looks like party advertisement: Mamata Banerjee questions BJP

Bengal future investment destination of the world: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Feb 08: Asserting that West Bengal is the future investment destination of the world, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a host of infrastructure projects, which will entail investments to the tune of "Rs 72,000 crore and provide jobs to 3.29 lakh people".

She said 1.5 crore jobs will be created in the state over the next five years, maintaining that an equal number of employment opportunities have already been provided to people.

"Bengal is the destination of the whole world for investment and employment," she said, inaugurating a programme of the West Bengal Youth and Sports Department at Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

"A proposal of Rs 62,000-crore investment for Jangalmahal Industrial Town at Raghunathpur in Purulia has come forward," Banerjee said.

She also announced a 100-acre pharmaceutical park at Falta in South 24 Parganas, an industrial park at Budge Budge, a mega industrial park at Mekhliganj in Coochbehar and the fourth phase of Barjora Industrial Park in Bankura.

Claiming that the state was developing in every sector, the chief minister said while there has been a 40-per cent increase in joblessness in the country, in West Bengal, poverty "has reduced by 40 per cent".

"Those who come here and dish out lies, should know these facts which have been provided in Government of India records," the chief minister added.

Banerjee also virtually inaugurated some infrastructure projects, including those of the Animal Resources Development Department and in the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, the BJP mocked Banerjee for making "tall claims" over investment proposals and demanded a white paper from the state government on the proposed projects.

"We only knew about future and ongoing investments and investment proposals. But, the CM now has coined a new, unheard-of phrase ''possible investments''.

"We are not ready to digest such tall claims that have no basis. Let the government come out with a white paper detailing all projects and the ratio of central and state fundings," BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya told reporters.

He said the manner in which Banerjee had announced construction of several flyovers across the city in the assembly, it became clear she was doing it for election purposes.

"To build so many flyovers, she has to effect eviction of a large number of people and acquire land. She herself knows it is not feasible. She is only misleading people with an eye on the vote bank," Bhattacharya said.

"Let the CM tell how many contractual posts are there in West Bengal, from ''ban sahayak'' to civic volunteers. Let there be a white paper on it," he said.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, too, said there is little truth in Banerjee''s statements on investment proposals.

"If she claims about Rs 12 lakh crore MoU signing, in real sense even Rs 12,000 investment will not see the light of day," Ghosh said.