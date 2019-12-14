Bengal fake currency: NIA charges one more accused

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 14: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with a fake currency case emanating out of West Bengal.

The NIA has charged one Mohammad Jamiul, a resident of Malda in West Bengal.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against two accused persons namely Jakir and Bapi Ghosh in connection with the same case. The agency had seized from them fake currency worth Rs 7 lakh.

Bangladesh to Bengal: NIA arrests key accused in human trafficking case

Jamiul is one of the key conspirators in the case and was circulating fake currency with an intention of damaging the monetary stability of India.

The charge-sheet against the accused has been filed under sections 120B, 489B & 489C of IPC. Further investigations are on.