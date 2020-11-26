Bengal: Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked

Provisions available in Constitution to tackle Bengal violence: Supriyo

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Nov 26: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked in Kandi area of Murshidabad district on Wednesday evening, party sources said.

Ghosh was on his way to Baharampur to attend a party meeting when stones were pelted at his convoy by "miscreants of the TMC", district BJP leaders claimed.

Although the state BJP chief was unhurt, windshields of cars in his convoy were damaged, the sources said. The saffron party later filed a police complaint.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations.