Bengal: Dilip Ghosh’s convoy attacked

    Kolkata, Nov 26: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh's convoy was attacked in Kandi area of Murshidabad district on Wednesday evening, party sources said.

    Ghosh was on his way to Baharampur to attend a party meeting when stones were pelted at his convoy by "miscreants of the TMC", district BJP leaders claimed.

    West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

    Although the state BJP chief was unhurt, windshields of cars in his convoy were damaged, the sources said. The saffron party later filed a police complaint.

    Bombs hurled in Bengal as BJP, TMC workers clash

    The ruling Trinamool Congress has denied the allegations.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 26, 2020, 9:45 [IST]
