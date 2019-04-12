Bengal constituencies: TMC has won Bangaon twice & in 2015 by-poll

  • search
    Kolkata, April 12: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

    Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

    Constituency: BANGAON (SC)

    Date of election: May 6 (Phase 5)

    The Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency, a reserved one for the SCs, came inti existence following delimitation in 2009. It comprises the following segments: Kalyani, Haringhata, Bagda, Bangaon Uttar, Bangaon Dakshin, Gaighata and Swarupnagar (all SC).

    What happened in 2014:

    TMC's Kapil Krishna Thakur of the Matua community won this seat, defeating his nearest rival Debesh Das of the CPI(M) by over 1.46 lakh votes. Thakur polled 5.51 lakh votes. The BJP finished third with its candidate KD Biswas getting 2.44 lakh votes. The Congress's Ila Mondal received around 43.8L votes.

    Total electors in Bangaon constituency in 2014 were 15.23 lakh.

    Vote share:

    The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 42.92 as against the Left's 31.50. The BJP got just over 19 per cent while the Congress finished with 3.42 per cent.

    History of Bangaon constituency results: TMC won it in 2009, 2014 and 2015 by-election

    Bangaon is a relatively new constituency that saw its first polling in 2009. That year, TMC's Gobinda Chandra Naskar had won from here. In 2014, Kapil Krishna Thakur died months after winning from this seat, necessitating a by-election which took place in 2015. The TMC retained the seat as Mamata Thakur defeated CPI(M)'s Debesh Das by 1.27 lakh votes.

    Candidates contesting from Bangaon in 2019:

    • TMC: Mamata Thakur;
    • Left: Alokesh Das;
    • BJP: Shantanu Thakur;
    • Congress: Sourav Prasad

