  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal: Can Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee retain Diamond Harbour this time?

    By
    |

    Kolkata, April 16: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

    Nephew of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party candidate from Diamond Harbour seat Abhishek Banerjee
    Nephew of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party candidate from Diamond Harbour seat Abhishek Banerjee

    Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

    Constituency: DIAMOND HARBOUR

    Date of election: May 19 (Phase 7)

    The Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency is located in the South 24 Parganas district and comprises the following segments since the 2009 delimitation: Diamond Harbour, Falta, Satgachhia, Bishnupur (SC), Maheshtala, Budge Budge and Metiabruz.

    What happened in 2014:

    TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, won this seat in 2014 and retained it for the party. Abhishek defeated CPI(M) Abdul Hasnat by over 71kvotes. The BJP's Abhijit Das finished third with just over two lakh votes and the Congress's Mohammad Qamaruzzaman Qamar ended up fourth with 63k votes.

    Bengal: Once a seat of VK Krishna Menon, Medinipur went to the TMC in 2014

    Total electors in Diamond Harbour constituency in 2014 were 15.50 lakh.

    Vote share:

    The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was 40.30 while the Left got around 34.67 per cent. The BJP received almost 16 per cent vote share while the Congress got around five per cent.

    History of Diamond Harbour constituency results: TMC won it in 2009 and retained five years later

    The CPI(M) had kept the seat under their control between 1967 and 2009, winning for 12 consecutive terms. In 2009, Somendra Nath Mitra, the current Congress chief in Bengal, won it for the first time for the TMC. In 2014, Abhishek Banerjee was nominated from this seat after Mitra returned to the Congress.

    Candidates contesting from Diamond Harbour in 2019:

    • TMC: Abhishek Banerjee;
    • Left: Fuad Halim;
    • BJP: Nilanjan Roy;
    • Congress: Soumya Aich Roy
    lok-sabha-home

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal constituency trinamool congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue