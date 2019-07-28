  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal BJP worker’s body found floating in canal; TMC blamed

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker's body was found floating in a canal in West Bengal's Hooghly district today. The BJP alleged the Trinamool Congress was behind the death of its party worker, identified as Kashinath Ghosh.

    Bengal BJP worker’s body found floating in canal; TMC blamed
    Representational Image

    Calling Ghosh a martyr, the Bengal BJP unit tweeted that TMC cannot stop BJP's growth in West Bengal.

    Both TMC and BJP have been in continuous war of words with each side accusing the other of spreading violence.

    More TRINAMOOL CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    trinamool congress bjp bjp worker death

    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 13:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue