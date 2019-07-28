Bengal BJP worker’s body found floating in canal; TMC blamed

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 28: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker's body was found floating in a canal in West Bengal's Hooghly district today. The BJP alleged the Trinamool Congress was behind the death of its party worker, identified as Kashinath Ghosh.

Calling Ghosh a martyr, the Bengal BJP unit tweeted that TMC cannot stop BJP's growth in West Bengal.

Kashinath Ghosh, BJP Booth President of Arambagh was brutally murdered by TMC goons.BJP's vote share was 44% in LS election & TMC goons created a hit list of BJP workers in Arambagh. TMC can’t stop BJP’s growth in West Bengal. Writing on the wall for 2021 is clear! Martyr no 74. pic.twitter.com/7PFIo9LAst — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) July 28, 2019

Both TMC and BJP have been in continuous war of words with each side accusing the other of spreading violence.