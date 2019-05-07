  • search
    Bengal BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Sarma's convoy attacked by 'TMC-backed goons'

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, May 07: The convoy of the BJP's Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh and Assam Deputy Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was attacked at Khejuri in East Midnapore district on Tuesday.

    File photo of Dilip Ghosh
    File photo of Dilip Ghosh

    According to reports, two cars of the convoy were completely broken down even as supporters of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress allegedly surrounded the convoy from all sides.

    The two leaders escaped unhurt, but their vehicles were vandalised.

    "The attack on us shows clearly that there is no law and order as well as democracy in the state," said Dilip Ghosh.

    The incident took place around 7 pm at a place about 125 km away from Kolkata.

    Soon after the attack, Himanta Biswa Sarma, finance minister of Assam, tweeted: "TMC goons have blocked the roads on both sides, even as West Bengal Police personnel standing like mute spectator. I am appalled at such brazen use of power by @MamataOfficial whose people have thrown all democratic norms to gutter."

    TMC supporters damaged more than 20 motorcycles, said BJP leaders.

    The incident happened at Khejuri in Contai Lok Sabha constituency where the BJP leaders had gone to campaign in favour of the party's candidate Debasish Samanta.

    "While reinforcement from @crpfindia has arrived, the violent #TMC goons are not allowing the forces to rescue us. @AITCofficial cadres shouting and abusing everyone. Scene here is scary," the Assam minister also tweeted.

    PTI

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY POLLS 2011 News

