Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy interrogated in hawala case by Kolkata police

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Jan 18: West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy has been interrogated by Kolkata Police in connection with hawala case in Kalighat Police Station, Kolkata on Saturday.

Earlier, a court had ordered the police to file an FIR in the case. He has been named accused in the FIR by Kolkata Police. Roy's interrogation is underway.

In September 2019, Roy appeared before the CBI probe team to face questioning in connection with Narada tapes scandal, as per agency sources.

As per the Narada sting operation, in the footages of the sting operation, persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders were seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours. Roy, who was then a TMC MP, was purportedly shown conversing with Mathew Samuels who claimed to have conducted the sting operation in 2014.

In July 2019, a Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against Roy in connection with a cash recovery of Rs 19 lakh from a person in Burrabazar area in 2018.

The Hawala scandal or the hawala scam was an Indian political and financial scandal involving payments allegedly sent by politicians especially black money through four hawala brokers, namely the Jain brothers. It was a US$18 million bribery scandal that implicated some of the country's leading politicians.