  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy interrogated in hawala case by Kolkata police

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 18: West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy has been interrogated by Kolkata Police in connection with hawala case in Kalighat Police Station, Kolkata on Saturday.

    Earlier, a court had ordered the police to file an FIR in the case. He has been named accused in the FIR by Kolkata Police. Roy's interrogation is underway.

    West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy
    West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy

    In September 2019, Roy appeared before the CBI probe team to face questioning in connection with Narada tapes scandal, as per agency sources.

    As per the Narada sting operation, in the footages of the sting operation, persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders were seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours. Roy, who was then a TMC MP, was purportedly shown conversing with Mathew Samuels who claimed to have conducted the sting operation in 2014.

    Narada sting case: BJP leader Mukul Roy appears before CBI for questioning

    In July 2019, a Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against Roy in connection with a cash recovery of Rs 19 lakh from a person in Burrabazar area in 2018.

    The Hawala scandal or the hawala scam was an Indian political and financial scandal involving payments allegedly sent by politicians especially black money through four hawala brokers, namely the Jain brothers. It was a US$18 million bribery scandal that implicated some of the country's leading politicians.

    More MUKUL ROY News

    Read more about:

    mukul roy kolkata police interrogation

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue