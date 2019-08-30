  • search
    Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh allegedly attacked by mob on Friday

    Kolkata, Aug 30: Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh was allegedly attacked by a mob in Kolkata, West Bengal on Friday morning.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The incident took place today morning when Ghosh stepped out of home for his usual morning walk and Chai Pe Charcha in Lake Town area. He was suddenly surrounded by a mob who allegedly attacked him, as reported by Zee News.

    Ghosh has claimed the two BJP supporters accompanying him have suffered injuries. Few Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters were also present at the time of the incident.

    'Beat up TMC workers, leave the rest to me': BJP Bengal chief to supporters

    Earlier, on September 2018, Ghosh received injuries after his convoy was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters in East Midnapore of West Bengal. At least 5 others were also injured in the incident. Ghosh's car was also vandalized by the miscreants.

