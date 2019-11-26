  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh accused of violating poll code

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Nov 25: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday was accused of violating the model code of conduct (MCC) during the Kharagpur bypolls by the TMC and the Congress.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    They alleged that the BJP leader was present in the Kharagpur Sadar assembly segment and made statements in the media, despite not being a voter of the constituency.

    Ghosh has denied the allegations, terming these baseless. The Trinamool Congress and the Congress filed a complaint in this regard with the Election Comssion Monday evening.

    "Dilip Ghosh is no longer an MLA. He is an MP now and is not even a voter of Kharagpur. So what he was doing for the entire day managing party control room. Did he take permission of the EC for staying at Kharagpur? The answer is no. For the entire day he kept on giving bytes to television channels just to vitiate the poll atmosphere," TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar told reporters.

    Views of Pradip Sarkar were echoed by senior state Congress leader Suvankar Sarkar, who too lodged a complaint against Ghosh and urged the Election Commission to take action against him.

    WB by-polls: BJP candidate allegedly assaulted by TMC workers

    Ghosh denied the allegations and said he had all necessary permissions. "I have not violated the model code of conduct and have all necessary permissions. The allegations are baseless," he said. The Election Commission said they were looking into the complaint.

    More DILIP GHOSH News

    Read more about:

    dilip ghosh

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 0:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue