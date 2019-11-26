Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh accused of violating poll code

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, Nov 25: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday was accused of violating the model code of conduct (MCC) during the Kharagpur bypolls by the TMC and the Congress.

They alleged that the BJP leader was present in the Kharagpur Sadar assembly segment and made statements in the media, despite not being a voter of the constituency.

Ghosh has denied the allegations, terming these baseless. The Trinamool Congress and the Congress filed a complaint in this regard with the Election Comssion Monday evening.

"Dilip Ghosh is no longer an MLA. He is an MP now and is not even a voter of Kharagpur. So what he was doing for the entire day managing party control room. Did he take permission of the EC for staying at Kharagpur? The answer is no. For the entire day he kept on giving bytes to television channels just to vitiate the poll atmosphere," TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar told reporters.

Views of Pradip Sarkar were echoed by senior state Congress leader Suvankar Sarkar, who too lodged a complaint against Ghosh and urged the Election Commission to take action against him.

WB by-polls: BJP candidate allegedly assaulted by TMC workers

Ghosh denied the allegations and said he had all necessary permissions. "I have not violated the model code of conduct and have all necessary permissions. The allegations are baseless," he said. The Election Commission said they were looking into the complaint.