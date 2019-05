Bengal BJP candidate injured in road accident

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, May 04: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bangaon Lok Sabha constituency IN West Bengal was admitted to hospital after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into his car.

Shantanu Thakur sustained serious head injuries in the road accident when his car collided with a police vehicle.

According to the reports, efforts are being made to shift him to a hospital in Kolkata.