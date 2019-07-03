Bengal BJP aims 1 crore members

Kolkata, July 3: The BJP is aiming at doubling its membership in West Bengal to over one crore as it seeks to capitalise on its strong show in the recent Lok Sabha polls where it won 18 of the state's 42 seats.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Tuesday following a meeting of key leaders from the state that the party has over 42 lakh members in the state and will work to increase it to over one crore during the membership drive.

The BJP is launching its membership drive from July 6, the birth anniversary of its ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Reportedly, Ghosh told that the BJP had received over 2.3 crore votes in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls, its highest ever, and that is why it has fixed an ambitious target of over one crore members.

The membership drive is scheduled to continue for a month. It may be extended.

The saffron party has emerged as a key challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

Assembly elections are due in the state in 2021.

BJP leaders have been expressing confidence that they will be able to dislodge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who will complete 10 years in power in 2021, and the party has been poaching on TMC leaders, including MLAs.