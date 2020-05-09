  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal allows 8 trains with migrants after Shah’s note

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 09: The West Bengal government has allowed 8 trains with migrants following a letter by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

    Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to allow trains with migrants to reach the state.

    Bengal allows 8 trains with migrants after Shah’s note

    Shah in his letter pointed out that Bengal was not allowing the entry of trains with migrants into the state. He also termed the move as unjust.

    Shah writes to Mamata, says Bengal not allowing trains with migrants

    While Mamata Banerjee had said that she would initiate all help to bring back people Bengal who are stuck in different parts of the country, in reality many continue to remain stuck.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MAY 7th, 2020

      Following the April 29 order of the Government of India, which allowed states to take back their migrants, Bengal has done little to abide by the order in letter and spirit. While 100s of trains are running across the country, carrying migrants, in Bengal until Thursday only two trains with around 2,500 migrants had arrived. Both these trains were run based on the request of the origin states, Kerala and Rajasthan.

      On May 4, Karnataka had complained that Bengal was refusing to give consent for trains. A similar complaint was made by Maharashtra on May 6. States cannot send trains unless the other state in question agrees.

      More WEST BENGAL GOVERNMENT News

      Read more about:

      west bengal government migrants amit shah coronavirus

      Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 14:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 9, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X