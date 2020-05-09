Bengal allows 8 trains with migrants after Shah’s note

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 09: The West Bengal government has allowed 8 trains with migrants following a letter by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to allow trains with migrants to reach the state.

Shah in his letter pointed out that Bengal was not allowing the entry of trains with migrants into the state. He also termed the move as unjust.

Shah writes to Mamata, says Bengal not allowing trains with migrants

While Mamata Banerjee had said that she would initiate all help to bring back people Bengal who are stuck in different parts of the country, in reality many continue to remain stuck.

Following the April 29 order of the Government of India, which allowed states to take back their migrants, Bengal has done little to abide by the order in letter and spirit. While 100s of trains are running across the country, carrying migrants, in Bengal until Thursday only two trains with around 2,500 migrants had arrived. Both these trains were run based on the request of the origin states, Kerala and Rajasthan.

On May 4, Karnataka had complained that Bengal was refusing to give consent for trains. A similar complaint was made by Maharashtra on May 6. States cannot send trains unless the other state in question agrees.