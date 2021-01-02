Bengal all set for COVID-19 vaccine dry run

On COVID-19 vaccine, why India could catch up quickly

Kolkata, Jan 02: West Bengal is all set to go for the COVID vaccination mock drill on Saturday as a part of the Centre's decision to test across the country the preparedness of the authorities before launching the actual vaccination programme, a health department official said.

The dry run will be held at Urban Primary Health Centres at Duttabad and Madhyagram and at Amdanga Rural Hospital in North 24 Parganas district. In each centre, 25 health workers will participate in the dry run.

"All arrangements have been completed for the Covid vaccination mock drill on Saturday," the official said on Friday.

Before Saturday's nationwide exercise, the earlier dry run drill had been conducted in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat on December 28 and 29.