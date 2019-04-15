Bengal: Actor Moon Moon Sen drubbed 9-time Left candidate Basudeb Acharia in Bankura in 2014

Kolkata, April 15: The schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election was announced by the Election Commission on Sunday, March 10. The election will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 with the results to be declared on May 23. Of all the states in the country, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh will witness elections in seven phases.

Here we take a look at all the Lok Sabha constituencies (42) of Bengal and how parties have fared there over the years.

Constituency: BANKURA

Date of election: May 12 (Phase 6)

The Bankura Lok Sabha constituency is located in Bankura district and comprises the following segments: Raghunathpur (SC), Saltora (SC), Chhatna, Ranibandh (ST), Raipur (ST), Taldangra and Bankura.

What happened in 2014:

TMC's actor candidate Moon Moon Sen staged a massive upset in 2014 when she defeated the CPI(M)'s nine-time candidate Basudeb Acharia by a margin of almost a lakh votes. The BJP's Subhas Kumar Sarkar finished third with 2.51 lakh votes and the Congress's Nilmadhab Gupta finished fourth with just over 22,000 votes. Sen polled over 4.8 lakh votes as against Acharia's 3.84 lakh votes.

Total electors in Bankura constituency in 2014 were 14.98 lakh.

Vote share:

The TMC's vote-share in 2014 was over 39 per cent while the Left got 31.13 per cent. The BJP received 20.31 per cent vote share and the Congress a meagre 1.78 per cent.

History of Bankura constituency results: Moon Moon Sen created history in 2014

After the Congress won Bankura seat six times between 1952 and 1977, the CPI(M) made it one of its strongholds, winning continuously since 1980. In 2014, the TMC won it for the first time.

Candidates contesting from Bankura in 2019:

TMC: Subrata Mukherjee;

Left: Amiya Patra;

BJP: Subhas Sarkar;