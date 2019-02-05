Belgian woman harassed, leaves India within 24 hours; 1 arrested

New Delhi, Feb 05: A Belgian tourist who had come to India in December went back home less than 24 hours after allegedly being harassed by several people.

After returning to her country, the woman, Esther Deleu wrote a complaint to the Belgium embassy which was further directed to the Ministry of External Affairs. The Delhi Police have now arrested a 30-year-old travel agent.

In the complaint sent by the Belgium embassy the woman has written that after arriving in India on December 6, she took an auto to her hotel and after reaching Minto road, the driver took the woman to a parking lot where two men posing like police officers were waiting.

"They told me there were demonstrations taking place near my hotel and the entire street was cordoned off. They said I needed permission from police to get into the hotel," Deleu's complaint read.

The woman said she was handed a piece of paper with the address of a 'police centre' on it. She was taken there, and six men in police uniforms "showed her videos of protests on their mobile phones", she alleged reports Indian Express.

"They told me to leave Delhi. They also spotted my gold jewellery and told me that I should take it off as it will cut my fingers," the complaint read. When she told them about her reservation at the hotel, they made a call and told her it had been cancelled.

The con men also talked her into accepting a more expensive hotel for $40, to which she was transported to in an auto-rickshaw. The a room had no windows nor internet access.

She had to lock herself in because there were people knocking on the door. She later called a contact in Rishikesh who checked said her original hotel booking wasn't cancelled.

On getting out of the hotel, she went to the airport and took the first flight back to Belgium.

In the complaint to the police, the Ministry wrote that the woman was harassed by several people including an autorickshaw driver, a travel agency, a hotel as well as fake police forces. "Such incidents bring disrepute to the Indians thereby discouraging tourists to visit India," the complaint stated.