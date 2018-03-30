Shiv Sena once again raked up the controversial border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut was speaking on 29th March in Belgaum where he demanded that the district is declared a union territory till the courts decided on the final status of Belgaum.

Sanjay Raut said, "We seek permission to go to Belgaum, not Pakistan. Belgaum is Maharashtra's, history of both is similar, culture is similar. The court will decide on this border area. Till then, we demand this border region be declared as Union Territory."

Raut warned that if the border dispute was not resolved through democratic means, his party would opt for violent means.

"Whenever injustice is done to people in Belgaum and other border areas, its effect can be seen in all parts of Maharashtra. If the issue of Kashmir, Cauvery, Sutlej or Belgaum isn't solved through 'lokshahi' (Democracy), we should opt for 'thokshahi' (violence), he said.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day