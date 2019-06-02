Belagavi resident arrested in Kalburgi murder case

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, June 02: In a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Kannada litterateur MM Kalburgi, the Special Investigation Team said it has arrested a 27-year-old man from Belagavi.

The SIT said in a statement that it arrested Praveen Prakash Chatur, a resident of Belagavi, Friday.

A court has remanded him in police custody till June 7, the SIT said.

Kalburgi was shot dead on August 30, 2015 at his residence in Dharwad by two assailants who fled in a motorcycle.

The Supreme Court had on December 11 last year favoured a CBI probe into the murders of Kalburgi, social activist Govind Pansare (in Maharashtra) and journalist Gauri Lankesh.