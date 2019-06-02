  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Belagavi resident arrested in Kalburgi murder case

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, June 02: In a breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of Kannada litterateur MM Kalburgi, the Special Investigation Team said it has arrested a 27-year-old man from Belagavi.

    The SIT said in a statement that it arrested Praveen Prakash Chatur, a resident of Belagavi, Friday.

    Belagavi resident arrested in Kalburgi murder case
    Representational Image

    A court has remanded him in police custody till June 7, the SIT said.

    Not keen on NIA probe into Kalburgi's murder case: Govt tells SC

    Kalburgi was shot dead on August 30, 2015 at his residence in Dharwad by two assailants who fled in a motorcycle.

    The Supreme Court had on December 11 last year favoured a CBI probe into the murders of Kalburgi, social activist Govind Pansare (in Maharashtra) and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

    More KALBURGI MURDER CASE News

    Read more about:

    kalburgi murder case arrested special investigation team police custody

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 11:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue