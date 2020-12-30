Let farm laws be implemented for a year or two; if not found beneficial, we will amend them: Rajnath Singh

Being soft does not mean anyone can attack our pride: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Dec 30: Pakistan has been engaging in nefarious activities along the border and our soldiers have proven that not only on our side, but if the need arises, we can attack terror hideouts on the other sides as well, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said that India will not tolerate anything that hurts its self-respect. Being soft does not mean that anyone can attack our pride. India will not compromise on its pride and neither will we remain mute spectators, Singh said.

China has been undertaking a lot of infrastructure work on its border areas. India too is developing infrastructure at a fast pace for the people at the border and for the soldiers there. We are not developing infrastructure to attack any country. It is for our people, the Defence Minister also said.

Farmers are our 'annadatas,’ we bow our heads in respect: Rajnath Singh

On recently concluded DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that separatism and terrorism lost, while democracy won.

Singh while commenting on religious conversions said that why should there be conversion. The practice of mass conversions should stop. As far as I know that in the Muslim religion, one cannot marry someone from another religion. I personally do not approve of conversions for marriage, Singh said on the anti-conversion law.

In many cases, it has been seen that religious conversions are being one forcefully. There is a huge difference between natural marriage and forceful conversion of marriage. I think the governments which have made these laws have considered all aspects, Singh also said.