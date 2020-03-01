  • search
    Being meted out in-human treatment says Azam Khan

    Lucknow, Mar 01: Jailed Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Saturday alleged that very inhuman treatment was meted out to him.

    "Bahut amanviya bartav hua hai mere saath,' Khan who was taken to Rampur court Saturday morning in connection with a court hearing from the Sitapur jail told newspersons from the police van.

    Khan's legislator wife Tanzeen Fatima and their son and disqualified MLA Abdullah Azam were also taken to Rampur amidst tight security in connection with a hearing in another case.

    Rampur: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife, son shifted to Sitapur jail

    The three were shifted to Sitapur jail from Rampur on Thursday. A court had sent them to judicial custody till March 2 in a fake birth certificate case after they surrendered before it on Wednesday.

    The case relates to two birth certificates for Abdullah Azam, who allegedly gave a wrong date of birth while filing his nomination papers for the assembly elections in 2017.

    Abdullah's election was set aside by the Allahabad High Court last December, and on Thursday, the UP Legislative Assembly also disqualified him as a member and declared his seat Suar in Rampur as vacant.

    In recent years, Azam Khan has also faced charges of encroachment of land around Rampur's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, where he is the chancellor.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 11:02 [IST]
