Begging for traction, ISIS claims it killed cop in Srinagar

In a bid to gain some traction in Jammu and Kashmir, the Islamic State has claimed that its men killed a policeman in Srinagar on Sunday. The claim was made on the Amaq News Agency of the ISIS.

Terrorists had attacked a police guard at the residence of Hurriyat Conference leader Fazal Haq Qureshi at the Bilal Colony in Srinagar on Sunday evening. Constable Farooq Ahmad was grievously injured in the attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed. The terrorists also snatched a rifle before fleeing from the spot.

The Jammu and Kashmir police are however not ready to accept the claim as yet. Police sources say that these are unverified claims and they were looking into the matter.

It may be recalled that the Minister for Home (State) Hansraj Ahir told the Lok Sabha that one incident related to the ISIS was reported from the Valley. Slogans were shouted in favour of the outfit, he said This was the only major incident that was reported from Srinagar in November 2017. The ISIS has been making attempts to set up shop in Kashmir. However it has failed to generate any traction, Intelligence Bureau officials said.

The Kashmir Valley has only seen the presence of the Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. The agencies have been able to successfully thwart any attempt made by the ISIS to set up shop in the Valley.

