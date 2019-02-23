  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Beggar woman donates Rs 6.6 lakh to Pulwama martyrs’ families

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Feb 23: Financial helps have poured in from different corners for the families of the 40-plus CRPF personnel who were martyred in a horrific suicide terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last week. From celebrities to cricketers to common man, people have come out with help - in cash or kind - for the aggrieved kin.

    Nandini Sharma; image credit: Twitter handle @hvgoenka
    Nandini Sharma; image credit: Twitter handle @hvgoenka

    However, among all the donors, Nandini Sharma has been a special one for she earns her living by begging outside Ambe Mata Temple in Bajrangarh, Ajmer, Rajasthan.

    Though she is no more, the woman has left a legacy behind by making a donation of Rs 6.61 lakh to the families of the martyred soldiers posthumously and her act has been appreciated by various quarters, a report in inuth.com said.

    Sandeep Gaur, one of the trustees of Ambe Mata Temple, told inuth.com: "Sharma used to beg outside the temple and at times helped us clean the temple premises. She often came to us for help as her savings were snatched away by miscreants. So we tried to help her open a bank account here so she could deposit her money, but since she did not have any identity proof we were unable to do so."

    Nandini then requested Gaur and one of his friends Ankur Aggarwal, who owns a medical shop, to open a joint account where she could save the money she earns. She has been saving money for nearly seven years now

    "Before she died six months ago due to old age, she had requested us to use her money for a noble cause," Gaur said. The duo then picked the Pulwama tragedy and decided to help the families of the soldiers as that noble cause.

    On Wednesday, February 21, Gaur and Aggarwal went to the district administration office and wanted to donate the money to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund which was accumulating money for the martyrs' families.

    "A woman had saved over 6 lakh rupees and it was her last wish that this should be used for a good cause. The custodians have handed the cheque to me. It is an appreciable gesture and hopefully, it will inspire more people to come forward and donate." Vishwa Mohan Sharma, Collector of Ajmer, was quoted as saying by ANI.

    Read more about:

    pulwama woman rajasthan

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue