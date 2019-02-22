Beef can be detected, but not RDX: Congress leader's absurd analogy

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 22: As if the unnecessary politics and needless statements over the Pulwama terrorist attack was not enough, Congress leader Haroon Yusuf has now drawn beef into the entire debate on national security. Yusuf took to Twitter on Thursday and posted that if 3 kg beef can be detected, then how come massive quantity of RDX went unnoticed.

To rub it in further, Yusuf has posted the tweet with hash tag 'ModiFailsNationalSecurity'.

As per reports, around 80 kg of RDX was used in Pulwama terrorist attack which left 40 CRPF personnel martyred.

Also Read | Pulwama attack: Maruti team holds key to ownership details of car

"@narendramodi Ji can trace 3 kg of beef but cannot trace 350 kg of RDX #ModiFailsNationalSecurity(sic)," Yusuf alleged in a tweet.

Tweet has left the BJP fuming and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was quick to call Yusuf's remark "scandalous and irresponsible".

Speaking to PTI, Yusuf, however, remained defiant and defended hi tweet.

"What I have said is reality. Can you deny it? Lynching was done for polarisation. You can catch 3 kg beef, kill innocents, but not 350 kg RDX. Isn't Modi informed by security agencies," he said.

Delhi BJP vice president Rajiv Babbar claimed Yusuf's remarks exposed the Congress's "double face".

"They can not even wait for a few days and have started defaming security agencies. This exposes their double face. They claim solidarity with the government in all-party meeting and soon start seeking political gains through their shameful comments," Babbar alleged.

Delhi BJP Minority Morcha president Mohammad Haroon termed Yusuf's statement "very objectionable".

Also Read | Pulwama: Huge impact as Supergel-90 multiplied potency of main explosive

"The Pulwama attack shocked the nation and in the meantime Yusuf has issued very objectionable statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tried to give it a communal colour," he alleged.

Yusuf's statement is an attempt to "divide" the country on "communal lines", he claimed.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs