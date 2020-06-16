  • search
    Beaten, handcuffed, how the day long ordeal for Indian staffers in Pakistan unfolded

    New Delhi, June 16: The two Indian staffers of the Indian mission in Islamabad were released after an ordeal that lasted nearly 12 hours.

    Beaten, handcuffed, how the day long ordeal for Indian staffers in Pakistan unfolded
    On Monday morning, the staffers were picked up by a group of 15 armed persons. They were then blindfolded and handcuffed before being taken away to an undisclosed location. While being interrogated for 6 hours, they were also beaten with sticks, sources familiar with the developments tell OneIndia.

    Indian officials in Pak high commission released, visible injuries noticed

    The ordeal that began at 8.30 on Monday finally ended at 9 pm, with the two staffers being handed over to the Indian High Commission. The release came hours after Pakistan's charge 'd' affaires was summoned in New Delhi, following which a strong protest was registered.

    While the Pakistan media had initially said that the officials were arrested in a hit and run case, later it was claimed that they were in the possession of fake currency to the tune of Rs 10,000.

    After the two officials were handed over to the Indian mission in Islamabad, they were subject to a medical test. There has been marked tensions between India and Pakistan of late.

    Following the expulsion of 2 Pakistan officials from India on charges of espionage, the situation in Islamabad remains tense.

    With fake currency charge, Pak trying to create persona non grata case against Indian officials

    The Indian High Commission is finding it hard to resume normal functioning owing to aggressive surveillance of its officials by Pakistan. India, it may be recalled had registered a protest in the form of a note verbale to Pakistan. The behaviour of the officials of Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, India had said.

    It may be recalled that India's Charge d' Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased in the Pakistan capital, Islamabad by a motor cycle borne person suspected to be from the ISI. The incident took place on June 4.

    Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 9:54 [IST]
