    'Be wary of those trying to create differences': Mayawati salms BJP on Ram Navami

    Lucknow, Apr 13: In a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the ruling party is attempting to create a Bajrang Bali-Ali divide along communal lines this Ram Navami for electoral gains.

    BSP supremo Mayawati
    Greeting people on the occasion of Ram Navami, Mayawati issued a warning against ostensibly Yogi Adityanath, who had recently said that while Mayawati and BSP thought of 'Ali', the BJP instead thought of 'Bajrangbali'.

    Her statement comes a day after Union minister Maneka Gandhi delivered a speech in which she warned that Muslims in her constituency shouldn't expect help if they don't vote for her.

    Adityanath, Mayawati respond to EC notice on model code violation

    Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP's star campaigner, on Thursday landed in fresh trouble over his "Ali-Bajrangbali" comment he made recently to attack BSP chief Mayawati.

    "If the Congress, the SP and the BSP have faith in Ali, then we too have faith in Bajrang Bali. The opposition has acknowledged that the followers of Bajrang Bali will not vote for them," Yogi Adityanath said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

    While Ali is revered by Muslims as Prophet Mohammad's successor, Bajrang Bali is another name for the Hindu god Hanuman.

