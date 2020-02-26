  • search
    Be stern, book perpetrators, restore peace: NSA Doval’s directive post mid-night intervention

    New Delhi, Feb 26: In a mid-night intervention, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval has directed the Delhi police to take stern action against those indulging in violence. At least 13 persons have died in the violence that broke out on Sunday.

    Doval visited Maujpur, Jafrabad, Gokulpuri, Bhajanpur and took stock of the situation. Shoot at sight orders have been issued in areas where the violence broke out.

    File photo of Ajit Doval

    The NSA took stock of the situation following a third high level security meeting by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting lasted for three hours and it was decided that stern action must be taken against those indulging in violence.

    NSA Ajit Doval reaches north-east Delhi, to take stock of situation

    Top Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that the police has asked to conduct an in-depth probe into the violence and first identify the perpetrators. An Intelligence Bureau report which spoke about the involvement of the Bhim Army and PFI was also studied. The source added that it is clear that the violence was orchestrated by the anti citizenship law protesters and timed with the visit of US President Donald Trump. We have observed a clear pattern, the source also said while adding that very soon, those behind the violence will be booked and brought to justice.

