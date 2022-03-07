‘Be ready to leave’: Indian students in Ukraine’s Sumy ‘relieved’ after embassy shares evacuation plan

Harjot Singh, who was shot in Kyiv in Ukraine, reaches Poland en route to India

New Drlhi, Mar 07: Indian Embassy in Ukraine has asked students stuck in the Sumy region to be on standby. Indian nationals have been advised to be ready to leave on short notice. The Embassy informed that its officials are stationed in Poltava city to coordinate the safe passage of students and said that a confirmed date and time will be issued soon.

The Embassy has also urged Indian nationals in Ukraine to fill in their details in the attached Google Form.

Ambassador of India to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy said that the Embassy will leave no stone unturned to guarantee the safe evacuation of students.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that seven special flights will be operate today under Operation Ganga to evacuate more than 1200 Indians. These flights will be operated from Budapest, Suceva and Bucharest.

Over 2 thousand Indian citizens were brought back yesterday by 11 special flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. With this, more than 15 thousand 9 hundred Indians have been brought back since the launch of Operation Ganga on 22nd of February.

