    Be prepared for security challenge: Indian Army chief tells troops

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 27: Army Chief General M M Naravane exhorted the troops deployed along the Line of Control in the Kashmir Valley to remain alert and be prepared to meet any emerging security challenge.

    Gen Naravane, who arrived on his maiden visit to Kashmir on Tuesday after taking over as the Army Chief, visited the formations and units deployed along the LoC on Wednesday.

    Army Chief General M M Naravane

    "The Chief of Army Staff was briefed by the local commanders on the situation on the Line of Control, ceasefire violations, our retaliations, counter infiltration operations and operational preparedness being maintained," a defence spokesman said.

    The Chief of Army staff was accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon.

    Mukund Naravane: The no-nonsense General of the Indian Army

    He exhorted the soldiers to remain alert for any eventuality and reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively at all times.

    "During his interaction with the soldiers on snow-clad heights, Gen Naravane was appreciative of the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and high morale of the troops," the spokesman said.

    The army chief was earlier briefed by the Chinar Corps Commander at the Badami Bagh Cantonment here on the overall situation pertaining to the LoC and the hinterland.

    Gen Naravane also interacted with senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security forces.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 8:37 [IST]
    X