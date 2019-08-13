  • search
    Be prepared Bareilly jail authorities were told: They didn’t know who the prisoners would be

    New Delhi, Aug 13: The jail authorities at the Bareilly district jail were told a month back to make arrangements as there would be some high profile prisoners who would be brought in.

    The jail authorities in UP were however not told who the high profile prisoners would be. These directions were given about a month before the abrogation of Article 370. In the wake of these directions being issued, the Jail Superintendent and Senior Superintendent visited the prison complex and oversaw all the arrangements.

    File photo of Bareilly District Jail Image courtesy: Twitter

    The jail authorities were told to shift the prisoners kept in isolation to another place. None knew who the prisoners being brought in were and where they were even coming from.

    It was on August 10 that 20 inmates from the various jails of Jammu and Kashmir were shifted to the jail at Bareilly. Security is very high and at least 200 pan tilt zoom security cameras are in place. The cameras are also installed at the isolation cells where the prisoners from Kashmir have been lodged.

    Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir may go after Independence Day

    They have been kept in isolation and are not allowed to interact with the other inmates of the jail. The jail was preferred owing to the low number of inmates present and also the technology that it has. The jail currently houses around 2,700 inmates as against the capacity of 4,000.

