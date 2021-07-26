YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Be extra vigilant against drones: MHA to agencies ahead of Independence Day

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 26: With Independence Day approaching, the Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed the security agencies to be extra vigilant about any flying objects. The MHA has also advised the agencies to shoot down such objects if they try and go near sensitive areas.

    Be extra vigilant against drones: MHA to agencies ahead of Independence Day

    The Intelligence Bureau has also sounded an alert ahead of Independence Day and said that terror groups would look to strike in the national capital. Groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Khalistan groups would look to carry out terror strikes in Delhi, an IB official told OneIndia.

    Pakistan trying to maintain supply lines to terror groups using drones: J&K Police chiefPakistan trying to maintain supply lines to terror groups using drones: J&K Police chief

    The alert comes at a time of the Parliament being in session. Of late, the security agencies have been dealing with the menace of drones. A recent attack on the Indian Air Force Base in Jammu was termed as one of its kind. IB officials also say that Pakistan based terror groups would look to launch attacks in the national capital ahead of Independence Day.

    The newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner, Balaji Srivastav had this month directed the force to focus their attention on anti-terror measures ahead of August 15. He had also directed the force to step up security at hotels, guest houses and also carry out verification of tenants and domestic helps.

    More DRONES News  

    Read more about:

    drones 75th year of Independence

    Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X