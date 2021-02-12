BCI will not implement rule to scrap 1 year LLM course this year

New Delhi, Feb 12: The Bar Council of India told the Supreme Court that its decision to scrap the one year LLM programme and de-recognise foreign LLM will be brought into force once from the academic year 2022-23.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde recorded the submissions made by BCO Chairperson, Manan Kumar Mishra that the decision to scrap the one year LLM programme will not impact this academic year's students. The matter has been adjourned for four weeks.

"The BCI rules to abolish one-year LL.M are proposed to be brought into force from the academic year 2022-2023", Mishra submitted.

The Bench also issued notices to the BCI and sought its response on the plea filed by the by Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU Consortium) and two other candidates challenging the decision of the BCI to scrap the one year LLM course and de-recognise foreign LLM.