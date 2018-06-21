BCECEB result for BCECE 2018 exam declared, how to check

The BCECEB result for BCECE 2018 exam has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Now the board will conduct counselling process for the candidates who have qualified in the examination. For Engineering and Pharmacy courses, students from PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group will be considered.

In case of Agriculture courses, 50% seats will be filled from the merit list of Chemistry, Biology & Agriculture Sc. (CBA ) / Physics, Chemistry & Agriculture Sc. (PCA) / Mathematics, Biology & Agriculture Sc. (MBA) / Mathematics, Chemistry & Agriculture Sc. (MCA) groups and rest 50% seats will be filled from the merit list of PCM and PCB group.

BCECE exam is conducted for selection of candidates for admission to Engineering, Health Science and Agriculture courses offered at institutes in the state. The merit list has been released separately for the different subject groups. The results are available on www.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

